March 4, 1928 - August 9, 2019 Ernestine Baker "Mama-Sis" Warren: Funeral service for Ernestine Warren, 91, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist, 4881 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36832 with interment in Mount Ester A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, Reverend Thomas Brown, Pastor, Reverend Jerry Dowdell, Eulogist. Mrs. Warren, who passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama, was born March 4, 1928 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 16, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Warren will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: her children, Linder (Bobby) Yancey of Auburn, Alabama, Gloria (Frank) Harper of Tuskegee, Alabama, Constance (Carl) Floyd of Opelika, Alabama, Virginia Hollis of Alcoa, Tennessee, George Warren III of Auburn, Alabama, Willie (Evette) Baker of Knoxville, Tennessee, Henrettia (James) Duffie of Crawford, Alabama, Alvin (LaShander) Warren, James (Tracy) Warren, Merrell (Nichole) Warren and Conteh (Roshica) Warren all of Auburn, Alabama; three sisters, Irena Smith, Glenda Richmond and Dorothy Harrison all of Gary, Indiana; one brother, Eddie Baker of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother-in-law, Willie Lee (Bobbie) Warren of Cheektowaga, New York; four sisters-in-law, Vera Felton of Warren, Ohio, Valenzia Black of Buffalo, New York, Mozell Warren of Orlando, Florida and Lurletha Ward of Chicago, Illinois; forty-five grandchildren; sixty-four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a very special niece, Vanessa Webb; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
