July 26, 2019 - September 9, 2019 Graveside service for Aidyn Washington of Tuskegee, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Garden Hills Cemetery, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Infant Washington, who passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Children's Hospital of Alabama, was born July 26, 2019 in Jefferson County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Survivors include: parents, Amber Washington and Trayvon Williams both of Tuskegee, AL; three brothers, Ace Washington, Trayden Williams and Jayden Willis all of Tuskegee, AL; maternal grandparents, Carl and Rosemary Washington both of Tuskegee, AL; paternal grandparents, Lonnie Williams, Jr. of Tuskegee, AL and Sandra Smith of Tuskegee, AL; great-grandparents, Ora (Samuel) Boyd of Lafayette, AL, James Washington of Tuskegee, AL and Elizabeth Washington of Tuskegee, AL; two aunts, Shikerra Mobley of Auburn, AL and Mya Williams of Tuskegee, AL; three uncles, Cartavious Washington of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Carl Byrts of Gainesville, FL and Brandon Williams of Tuskegee, AL; a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends of the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.