Mrs. Mae Willie Washington, 72, of Tallassee (formerly of LaFayette) died Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, their will be a private graveside service on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Old New Mt. Sellers Cemetery, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Mwana Strickland officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mrs. Washington is survived by her her two sons: John (Roberta) Washington and Christopher Washington both of Tallassee; three granddaughters: Johnequa (Cedrick) Wooden, Montgomery, Stephanine Washington and Ayanda Washington, both of Tallassee; one great grandson: Joseph Thomas, Montgomery; one aunt: Willie Mae (Jeffery) Jackson, Tallassee; one nephew: Eddie (Gloria) Reed, Santuck; Goddaughter: Crystal Bentley, Tallassee; and a host of other relatives and friends.
