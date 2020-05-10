Graveside service for Mrs. White Eagle Washington, 79, of the Beauregard Community will be held at 11:00 am Monday, May 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Edward Lane will officiate. Pastor Robert King will deliver the Eulogy. Mrs. Washington passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home in Opelika, AL. She was a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. In 1960, she graduated from Sanford High School. Until it's closing, she was employed at Data Tech. For many years, she was a substitute teacher at Sanford Middle School and Beauregard High School. She was married to the late Hiawatha Washington. Mrs. Washington assisted her husband in building their company, H & W Contractors. She is survived by: three daughters, Febra Clark of Decatur, GA, Wanda Miller of Nashville, TN and Remonia Nelms of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, eight sisters, two brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
