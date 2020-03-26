August 20, 1947 - March 24, 2020 Our angel went to be with our Lord on March 24, 2020. Rita was born a special child to Dewey & Maynelle Watkins on August 20, 1947. She was not expected to make it out of the hospital but with special care from Mom & Dad and numerous surgeries she surprised everyone to live a long and fulfilling life. Rita loved kids, fishing, reading and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She also loved her stuffed animals and her church, Pierce Chapel. She was a lifelong member of the Beauregard Area. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Deloris Waller; and niece: Kathy Loner. She is survived by her brother: Dana (Carole) Watkins, Tony (Michelle) Watkins; sister: Sheri (Tony) Armstrong; nieces, nephews; and caregivers: Rebekah Hamby and Kathy Ward. A special thanks to doctors and nurses at EAMC. The family will have a private graveside service at Garden Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

