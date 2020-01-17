April 17, 1938 - January 12, 2020 Dr. Jack Watson, 81, died on January 12, 2020 at Baysmont House in Kingsport, TN. He was born on April 17, 1938 in Robertsdale, PA to Ella Nagle and John Watson. He earned a BS degree from Shippensburg University in 1961 and a PhD from Purdue University in 1968. Jack loved his career as a genetics professor at Auburn University, Alabama Southern Community College, Lees McRae College and Caldwell Community College. His teaching career spanned 47 years. His many hobbies included carpentry, vegetable gardening, raising hybrid daylilies, and cheering for the Auburn Tigers. He played Santa for many nursing home residents and grade school children and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Relay for Life and Habitat for Humanity in North Carolina. Jack and Joyce lived in 5 states during their marriage. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce; sisters, Mary Nolan and E. Jean Watson; daughter, Cari J. Parker (Clark); sons, Stephen T. Watson and Scott A. Watson (Shana); grandchildren, Violet, Adam, Hattie, Reid and Abby Watson; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Scottie Burkhalter, Pastor, officiating. A drop-in reception will be held from 4-6:00 pm in the main building lounge at Asbury Place, 100 Netherland Lane. The family is thankful for all the support and care they are receiving during this difficult time. Thanks to Amedisys for hospice care. And very special thanks to all the staff of Baysmont House at Asbury Place for their constant care and love. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made in Jack's name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, 1-800-342-2383, or at www.diabetes.org, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, 1-800-272-3900 or at www.alz.org.
