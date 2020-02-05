April 3, 1935 - February 4, 2020 Willie B. Webster of Beauregard was born to the late William Bruce and Oree Durham Webster in Tallassee, AL on April 3, 1935 and passed away at his home surrounded by family on February 4, 2020. He was 84 years old. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid domino player, fisherman, and a diehard Auburn Fan..... War Eagle!! He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Agnes Jones Webster; He is survived by his children, Brenda Brand (Jerry), Joyce Rollan (DJ), Mike Webster (Gail), Terrie Dykes (Patrick), Scott Webster (Linda); sister, Mary Chappell (Charles); special friend, Marie Ford; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church.
Webster, Willie B.
