August 12, 1978 - August 7, 2019 Jill, 40, of Lanett, Alabama passed away on August 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jean Potts; grandparents, James and Mary Alice Waites and James and Erma Potts. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Richard P. Welch Jr.; son, Isaac Ussery; Brothers, Jason Waldrep and Tippie Potts (Meagan). Jill was a wonderful soul who was strong and was kind-hearted to anyone she ever met. On Sunday, August 11th, 2019, a small group of family gathered at Jill and Richard's home for a ceremony including planting a new tree to celebrate the life of Jill. She will be truly missed by everyone whose heart she touched during her time on earth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.