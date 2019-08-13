August 12, 1978 - August 7, 2019 Jill, 40, of Lanett, Alabama passed away on August 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jean Potts; grandparents, James and Mary Alice Waites and James and Erma Potts. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Richard P. Welch Jr.; son, Isaac Ussery; Brothers, Jason Waldrep and Tippie Potts (Meagan). Jill was a wonderful soul who was strong and was kind-hearted to anyone she ever met. On Sunday, August 11th, 2019, a small group of family gathered at Jill and Richard's home for a ceremony including planting a new tree to celebrate the life of Jill. She will be truly missed by everyone whose heart she touched during her time on earth.

