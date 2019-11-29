1939 - 2019 Mr. Rogers Welch, 80, was born November 15, 1939, in Reeltown, Alabama to the late William (Billy) Holly Welch and Adean Coan Welch. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Reeltown with Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Welch is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol Eastridge Welch; two daughters, Angie Welch Smith of Notasulga, Vicky Mitchell (Kevin) of Talladega; 4 step children, William Hunt (Karen) of Opelika, Alabama, Kenneth Hunt of Tuskegee, Alabama, Diana Hunt Dillard (Emory) of Camp Hill, Alabama, Brenda Enfinger (Danny) of Webb, Alabama; eleven grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Dean Welch, Jackie Welch (Kathi); sister, Patricia Goodson (Eddie) and three nephews and cousins, along with other relatives; his fur babies Collie and Buddy. He was a loving husband, father, Papa and brother. He loved his fur babies, Coalie and Buddy. Mr. Welch loved God and his family. He loved fishing, Reeltown and Alabama football and food, most of which he cooked and his specialty was banana pudding. He worked 21 years at Ampex and part owner of Welch's Service Station in Reeltown, Alabama. The family will receive friends Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10:00AM until service time, at First Baptist Church of Reeltown.
