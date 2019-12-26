1943 - 2019 Ms. Patricia Ann Welch passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her daughter's residence. She was born on December 28, 1943 in Louisville, Alabama to John T. Finlayson and Bonnie J. Green Finlayson. Mrs. Welch was a very lively, outgoing lady. When her girls were younger she participated in Girl Scouts with them, was room mother at school and baked goodies for them. She is survived by her daughters, Sonya L. Davis (Jennifer) and Marla A. Jones (Paul); brother, Thomas E. (Linda) Finlayson; grandchildren, Amy (Stephen) Akers, Toni (Nick) Bolan, Wilson Davis, and Carson (Jacob) Comardelle; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Adams,Tabatha Jones, Dekota Bolan, Gracie Tomik, Jaxson Bolan, Lakyn Comardelle and Blake Comardelle. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, Alabama is in charge of the arrangements.
Welch, Patricia Ann
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.