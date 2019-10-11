August 18, 1944 - October 8, 2019 George Weldon of Opelika was born August 18, 1944 and passed at East Alabama Medical Center on October 8, 2019. He was 75 years old. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Julia Bonita Weldon and his brother Alfred M. Weldon. He is survived by his wife, Judy Meadows Weldon; sons, Mike Weldon (Denise), and Tye Weldon (Melinda); grandchildren, Starr Weldon, Casey Weldon, Jake Weldon, T.J. Newman (Jordan); special niece Christie Ray Hill; great grandchildren, Landon, Dayton, Dillon, Cason, Cain and Scarlett; sisters Dorothy Finnegan and Beverly Hughes (Eddie); step-children, Stephanie Gulledge (Glen), Wade Meadows (Misty), Clay Meadows (Christy); step-grandchildren, Molly (Matthew), Aubrey (Tim), Emily (Tyler), Shelby, Grace, Adrian, Evan, Weston, Eli. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am until the funeral hour at 12:30 pm in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Reverend Hubert Whitten and Brother Stan Renfroe will be officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Chewacla Baptist Church Building Fund.
