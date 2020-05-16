Julia Marie (Judy) Hooton West, 76, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at East Alabama Regional Medical Center, lovingly attended by her husband. A private graveside service will be held at Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 pm with Kilgore-Green Funeral Home directing. Dr. Roland P. Brown will officiate. Born in Hollywood, Florida, Judy grew up in Langdale, AL. At various times in her adult life, she was at home in Anniston, Jasper and Madisonville, KY. She was living in Auburn at the time of her death. Members of Farmstead Baptist Church of Jasper, First Baptist Church of Jasper, First Baptist Church of Madisonville, KY, Golden Springs Baptist Church of Anniston and most recently Parkway Baptist Church of Auburn all grew to know her well. She served as a Sunday school teacher of teen-agers and single adults for most of her life and occupied the third pew, organ side of the sanctuary at every Sunday service. Her life was grounded by her church and her family. She enjoyed quilting, baking, and serving others as a member of several church and civic groups. Her life as a homemaker, mother, wife, and friend influenced all who knew her. Judy's grandchildren loved their grandmother's cooking and gathering at her home for holidays and birthdays. She will be missed by many. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Ostell Hooton. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Roger West; three daughters, Kelly West Merritt (David) of Auburn, Kristy West Collier (Scott) of Waverly Hall, Georgia, and Donna West McKinnon of Navarre, Florida; grandchildren, Davis Edwards, Karley Grayson, Lily Merritt, Austin Toler (Amy), Madison Collier, Taylor, Carter, and Rex McKinnon and a host of other relatives and friends. The pallbearers will be David Merritt, Davis Edwards, Carter McKinnon, Taylor McKinnon, Rex McKinnon, and Scott Collier. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to, Golden Springs Baptist Church in Anniston, AL. Friends may sign the guest register at: kilgoregreenfuneralhome.com Kilgore-Green Funeral Home, Jasper; 205-384-9503
