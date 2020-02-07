Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... NANCY CREEK WEST WESLEY RD. NEAR ATLANTA AFFECTING FULTON COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... BIG CREEK NEAR CUMMING AFFECTING FORSYTH COUNTY BIG CREEK NEAR ALPHARETTA AFFECTING FORSYTH AND FULTON COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR VININGS PACES FERRY ROAD AFFECTING COBB AND FULTON COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR ATLANTA SOUTH COBB DRIVE AFFECTING COBB AND FULTON COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR WHITESBURG AFFECTING CARROLL...COWETA AND HEARD COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES SUWANEE CREEK NEAR SUWANEE AFFECTING GWINNETT COUNTY SWEETWATER CREEK NEAR AUSTELL AFFECTING COBB AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR LOVEJOY AFFECTING CLAYTON...FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR GRIFFIN HWY. 16 AFFECTING FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR CARSONVILLE HWY. 19 AFFECTING CRAWFORD... TALBOT...TAYLOR AND UPSON COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR VININGS COBB PARKWAY AFFECTING COBB AND FULTON COUNTIES NOSES CREEK NEAR POWDER SPRINGS AFFECTING COBB COUNTY FLINT RIVER NEAR MOLENA AFFECTING MERIWETHER AND PIKE COUNTIES TURKEY CREEK NEAR BYROMVILLE AFFECTING DOOLY COUNTY ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * FROM AFTER MIDNIGHT FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING. * AT 915 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET, AND NEARLY STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE AFTER MIDNIGHT EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING, REACHING TO NEAR 27.1 FEET LATER FRIDAY MORNING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 27 FEET, MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS BEGIN TO FLOOD AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE WATER LEVEL CONTINUES TO APPROACH THE FOUNDATION OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA. &&