January 4, 1957 - October 24, 2019 Robert Guy Whatley, III, 62, of Auburn, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Bethany House. Funeral services will be Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Armstrong United Methodist Church with Rev. Elizabeth Whatley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Corbitt's Funeral Home. Guy is survived by his brother Jacob L. (Elizabeth M.) Whatley and his nephew Jacob L. Whatley, II. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.
