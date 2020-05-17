October 3, 1937 - May 15, 2020 Mr. Charles Ralph "Charlie" Whitaker, Jr., age 82, of LaGrange, passed away on May 15, 2020 at the WellStar West Georgia Hospice. Mr. Whitaker was born on October 3, 1937 in LaGrange to the late Charles Ralph Whitaker, Sr. and Juanita Miller Whitaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Whitaker. Mr. Whitaker proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired from the Kroger Company. Survivors include his children and their families; Rick Dudley and his wife Donna, his children, Jennifer, Jake and Megan, Christine Jackson and her daughter C.J., Tracy Hardy and her former husband Billy and her children, Taylor and Michael, Kenneth Whitaker and his wife Melinda and his children, Taylor, Will, Zach and Ashley; brother, Leonard Whitaker; 10 great grandchildren; special friend, Judy Runyan; extended family and friends. A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for October 3, 2020, the date of his birthday. Future plans will be announced. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.higginslagrangechapel.com.
