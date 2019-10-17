January 8, 1932 - October 16, 2019 Lenora "Gladys" Young White of Auburn, Alabama was born to the late Lillie and Robert Young in Lee County on January 8, 1932 and passed away at her home in Auburn on October 16, 2019. She was 87 years old. She was a member of Opelika Church of God. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Thelma Garrett, Reid Young, William Young, and Gene Young. She is survived by her son, Robert Randall "Randy" Young-White; sister-in-laws, Alma Young, and Avis Young, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery with Minister Vance McCollum officiating.
