May 12, 1953 - October 17, 2019 Martha "Marti" J. White of Auburn was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana on May 12, 1953 and passed away on October 17, 2019. She was 66 years old. A longtime resident of Auburn, Ms. White was an early childhood educator in the Auburn City School system for almost twenty years, where she taught Kindergarten at Wright's Mill Road Elementary, Cary Woods Elementary, and Auburn Early Education Center. She also served as the Director for the Child Development Center for Auburn City Schools. Ms. White had a profound impact on thousands of children's lives throughout her more than 40 years as a teacher. Ms. White received her BA in Early Childhood Education from Samford University in 1975, and completed graduate work at the University of Alabama. She was an active member at Auburn United Methodist Church. Ms. White was, at her core, a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her father, Malcolm A. Jones, and sister Elizabeth Jones. She is survived by her mother, Peggy M. Jones; daughters, Elizabeth Chaisson (Brian), and Rachel Raper (Tyson); 5 grandchildren, Aydence, Addyson, Anderson, Abigail, Caroline; sisters, Rachel Turner (Tim), Rebekah Jennings (Bill), Ruth Laurent (Mark); and the father of her children, Andy White. She is also beloved by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church Sanctuary Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. George Mathison officiating. Burial will follow on Thursday at a private family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Alabama Network of Child Advocacy Centers (alabamacacs.org, info@alabamacacs.org, 450 South Union Street, Suite 2000, Montgomery, AL. 36124, (888) 848-3468).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.