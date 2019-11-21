February 26, 1931 - November 20, 2019 Mr. Billy Bryant White, 88 of Opelika, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. He was born February 26, 1931 to John Elbert White and Claudie Lee White. Mr. White had been a resident of Opelika for the past 35 years. He was retired from the U.S. Army with 23 years of service. Following his military retirement, he worked with Auburn University Campus Police for 12 years. Bill and Fusako were active members of Trinity United Methodist Church of Opelika. Mr. White is survived by his wife of 65 years Fusako White; brother, Jack White along with several nephews and one niece. Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 10:00am until 11:00am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Garden Hills Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.