January 29, 1938 - May 16, 2020 Richard E. (Dick) White of Auburn, AL passed away peacefully in his home on May 16, 2020. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Ben and Mildred White. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Barbara H. White; son Kevin White and wife Josefina of Lake Worth, FL, grandchildren Rickey, Taylor, Jessica; son Eric White and wife Stephany of Roswell, GA, grandchildren Mary, Sarah, Patrick, Caleb; daughter Maribeth White Farr of Auburn, grandchildren Gabriel, Andrew, Nicholas; six great grandchildren Arianna, Roman, Juan, Angel, Aubrey, Jeremiah; sister Barbara Plugge; brother-in-law Read Haughery and wife Theresa; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dick graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in Pennsylvania, went on to Clemson University, and graduated from Penn State University in 1961. While working at U.S. Steel he met Barbara, and they were married a year later. After 20 years with U.S. Steel, Dick decided to pursue his lifelong dream of owning his own business. In 1979 he moved his family south to Auburn and bought a Servpro franchise, which eventually became Cleaning Services, Inc. The Whites greatly enjoyed living near Barbara's brother, Read Haughery and his family. St. Michael's Catholic Church warmly welcomed Dick and family, and he became involved with the Parish Council, the Building Committee, Cursillo and Manresa Retreats. He was also an active volunteer with Kiwanis, Red Cross, Christmas in April, and the construction of Hickory Dickory Park. Dick's active lifestyle kept him busy with workouts, home improvement projects, biking, and meeting up with family and friends. His faith, family, and friends brought him his greatest joy, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A private mass was held at St. Michael's Church on May 22, officiated by Fr. Michael Farmer, Fr. Gil Pierre, and Deacon Read Haughery. Dick was laid to rest at Auburn Memorial Park. Donations in his honor can be made to Baby Steps Ministry at www.baby-steps.org.
