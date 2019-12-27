July 17, 1957 - December 4, 2019 Funeral service for Valerie White, 62, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Maple Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1145 Chambers County Road 004, Waverly, AL 36879, Reverend Roger Jones will officiate. Ms. White, who passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Opelika, AL, was born July 17, 1957 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. White will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Melanie Danielle White of Opelika, AL; two grandchildren, Jordan MyKeil Harper and Jade MyRiaha White both of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Georgia (David) Heard of Smiths, AL, Christine Reed, Mary Kate, Lucille White all of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Willie George White, Calvin White and Alvin White all of Opelika, AL; devoted friends, Barbara Johnson of Salem, AL, Judy Kellom and Pamela Stowe both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
