April 6, 1947 - June 24, 2020 Graveside service for Roosevelt Whitlow, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon (CST), Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama 36856, Brother Edward Slaughter will officiate. Mr. Whitlow, who passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Rehab Select at Talladega Healthcare Center in Talladega, Alabama, was born April 6, 1947 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Whitlow will be Monday, Junes 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memories: a daughter, Jennie Ivey of Opelika, AL; step-daughter, Wanda Ivey of Opelika, AL; four sisters, Dorothy (Alton) Avery of Opelika, AL, Michelle Whitlow of Birmingham, AL, Mae Bell Slaughter of Conley, GA and Jackie (Michael) Henson of College Park, GA; one brother, Edward (Diane) Slaughter of Memphis, TN; one aunt, Mae Emma Whitlow of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, Nacovia Ivey (Michael) of Tuscaloosa, AL; Shaunquenetta Ivey of Auburn, AL, JeVante Reese and Jeffery Reese both of Opelika, AL; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Micah, Marlee, Justin and Jeveah; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
