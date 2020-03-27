Sarah Moore Wiggins, age 90, passed away on March 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Suzanne Jagar (John Jagar, Beaufort SC), Caroline West, (Manly West, Vestavia Hills, AL.), two grandchildren, Ashley Hood (Zach Hood, Nashville, TN) and Ross Jagar (Lisa Jagar, Nashville TN). She is survived by four great grandchildren, Luca and Perrine Hood, and Jane and Grace Jagar, as well as her sister Joline Moore. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Agee Wiggins, and her brother, Greeley Moore, Jr. Sarah was born in Evergreen, Alabama, the second child of Greeley and Jewel Moore, and literally grew up in the County Jailhouse, as her father was the Sheriff of Conecuh County. Weekly childhood trips to Greenville on Saturdays to study piano honed her exceptional musical abilities. She graduated Auburn University, and after she married Agee, the couple was stationed in England during the Korean War. Upon returning to the states, the family moved to Kansas for a year, and then returned to Auburn in 1957 where her husband served on the Vet School faculty for forty years. They joined Auburn First Baptist church and were active for decades. Sarah loved music, loved the theatre, read more books than most libraries could hold, enjoyed social gatherings of any description, and above all loved to travel. Whether in Bora Bora, Italy, London, Africa or Atlanta, she enjoyed being on the go, traveling with friends or with an Elderhostel. She remained active with OLLI (Lifelong Learners), having served in various positions including president. Through the years she variously enjoyed lunch at Saugahatchee country club, Friday catfish at Pannie-George's, playing Bridge, watching her beloved Auburn Tigers, and generally, finding something to laugh about each day. She was blessed with a host of dear friends, and a special thanks is given to Alice and Ray Chambliss whose loving friendship will be forever appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Alabama Hospice Care of Birmingham, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Auburn University, or the charity of your choice. Abanks Mortuary & Crematory of Birmingham, AL, (205) 322-9050
