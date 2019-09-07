January 26, 1932 - September 5, 2019 Funeral Service for Mr. James R. "Jim" Wilbanks, 87, of Jacksons Gap, will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Pastor Ronny Jennings and Dr. Howard Clonts will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm at Langley Funeral Home. Mr. Wilbanks passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 26, 1932 in Anderson, South Carolina to Luther Andrew Wilbanks and Maude James Wilbanks. He was a graduate of Auburn University and was an active member of New Covenant Church. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Frances B. Wilbanks of StillWaters; daughters, Terri Wilbanks Rice (Jim) of Mobile and Janice Wilbanks Brewer (Ricky) of Jacksons Gap; son, Brian David Wilbanks (Tammy) of Sylacauga; daughter, Ellen Tatum (Troy) of Griffin, GA; sons, David Williams (Pam) of Atlanta, GA and Steve Williams of Cullowhee, NC; grandchildren, Victoria Wilbanks, Autumn Brewer Buzby (Cody), Chris Tatum (Jessica), Jessica Harvey (Shane), Beth Wood (Tom) and Jennifer Sunmaker (Rob), numerous great grandchildren; and sisters, Etoile Crain and Wanda Buchanan (Ray), all of Anderson, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Betty Jo Wilbanks. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to New Covenant Church, 2350 E. South Street, Dadeville, AL 36853. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com. Langley Funeral Home in Camp Hill is in charge of the arrangements.
