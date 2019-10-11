June 18, 1948 - October 9, 2019 Mrs. Loretta Wilhite, 71, of Opelika passed away October 10th at her residence. Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Saturday, October 12th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Reverend Bill Holmes and Reverend Billy Clark officiating. Visitation will start at 12:00pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery. She was a longtime resident of Opelika and worked at the Gayfer's Beauty Shop for 14 years. Mrs. Wilhite was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where she taught GA's for several years. She also worked with Wilhite Electric Company for many years. Mrs. Wilhite is survived by her husband of 54 years Jerry L. Wilhite; sons: Jeff Wilhite of Auburn, Terry Wilhite of Auburn, Jerry (Nikki) Wilhite, Jr. of Beauregard; siblings: Alice McClure of Atlanta, Johnny Walden of Opelika; and 6 grandchildren. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.