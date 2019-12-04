November 20, 1934 - December 1, 2019 Frank D. Wilkerson, 85, passed away peacefully at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, AL on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1934 in Durham, GA. to the late Carl and Louise Henson Powell. After his parent's deaths when Frank was a child, he was adopted by his aunt and uncle, Eva and Sid Wilkerson. He was preceded in death by his adopted parents, as well. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Gayle Derben Wilkerson, daughters Lisa Wilkerson Ellen (Tim) and Lynette Wilkerson Strickland (David), grandchildren Ragan Ellen Herdener (Chris), Spencer Ellen, Taylor Ellen, Wilson Strickland (Kayla), Emma Strickland Bulso (Nick), Peter Strickland (Paige), Oliver Strickland, John David Strickland, Cecilia Strickland, Henry Strickland and Oscar Strickland, great grandchildren Mary Larson Herdener, Augustine Bulso and Maximilian Bulso and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Anyone who knew Frank discovered quickly his love of the Auburn Tigers. He and Gayle spent many a day at Auburn athletic events showing their loyalty. Frank was also quite an accomplished softball player for many years on the local Church League Softball circuit. Frank will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be held on December 6, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 am in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Dr. Mike King officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery. The family would also like to thank the staff of Oak Park for their care during his short residence there.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.