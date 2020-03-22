February 13, 1932 - March 20, 2020 Dolores Mae Johnson Williams, February 13, 1932March 20, 2020, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Paul Loyce Johnson, Sr., and Alma Mae Jones Johnson. She graduated from Harris Teachers College. She then attended George Peabody College (Vanderbilt), Nashville, Tennessee. While at Peabody, she met L. B. "Tex" Williams. They married December 20, 1951, in St. Louis. Dolores was a full-time mother while her two daughters were young, then worked at Auburn University in various capacities for several years. She retired as full-time administrative assistant in the office of Engineering Student Services in 1997. Dolores was a member of Auburn First Baptist Church. In 2012, she moved to Hixson, Tennessee. She attended Rivermont Presbyterian Church there. Dolores was a Girl Scout Brownie leader, Sunday School teacher for teen girls, and for married college students, and member of Woman's Missionary Union at Auburn First Baptist. At Rivermont she enjoyed a women's Bible study. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; several special aunts; a grandson, Stephen Secord; her brother, Paul L. Johnson, Jr.; her husband, L. B. Williams; and son-in-law Jim Secord. She is survived by her daughters Teri (Frank) Easterling, Hueytown, Alabama; and Carol (Jim) Secord, Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren Alan Easterling (Chelle) and Kristin Easterling, Hueytown, Alabama; and Laura Secord, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold a private graveside service. They would love for you to share your memories of Dolores with them in writing or online. In lieu of flowers, please give to Rivermont Presbyterian Church, Auburn First Baptist Church, Hospice of Chattanooga, or to the charity of your choice. The family is deeply grateful for the loving, compassionate care given to Dolores by Home Instead caregivers, the staff at Dominion Senior Care of Hixson, and Hospice of Chattanooga. The prayers and help of family and friends have been great support to them. Visit www.hamiltonfuneraloptions.com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 532-3975.
