June 24, 1947 - November 11, 2019 Funeral service for Eddie Williams, 72, of Waverly, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at New Life Christian Church, 2051 West Point Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Apostle Auzzie L. Comer will officiate. Mr. Williams, who passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 24, 1947 in Tallapoosa County, AL Public viewing for Mr. Williams will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Williams will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: three children, Andrew L. Bell of Opelika, AL, Winifred J. (Ivy) Webb of Auburn, AL and Carl J. (Tyvoria) Williams of Opelika, AL; one fond loving brother, Joseph R. Williams of Waverly, AL; four sisters, Marguerita (John) Fowler of Auburn, AL, Jenese (Horace) Tyner of Waverly; AL, Jacqueline W. (Lanorris) Jones, Sr. of Opelika, AL and Christine Williams of Ridgeland, MS; three sisters-in-law, Hazel Dowdell, Faye Lockhart and Deborah (Michael) Sanders all of Opelika, AL; one brother-in-law, Nathan (Reena) Evans of Opelika, AL, as a sister-in- law, Geraldine (Mose) Todd of Opelika, AL; nephew as a son, Anthony D. (Crystal) Williams of Locust Grove, GA; a special grandson, Carltavious (Tykea) Lockhart of Loachapoka, AL; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, friends, and many children that he has fathered and mentored over his lifetime. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
