Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, MACON, BULLOCK, LEE, RUSSELL, PIKE AND BARBOUR COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&