March 24, 1945 - March 4, 2020 Funeral service for Eddie Williams, 74, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend David Core will officiate. Mr. Williams, who passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Tallassee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tallassee, Alabama, was born March 24, 1945 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 1:00 pm 7:00 pm He leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Candace Pitts of New Haven, CT, Alyce (Calvin) Landy of West Columbia, SC and Kimberly Bynum of Loachapoka, AL; one son, Reginald Lily of Columbus, GA; step-son, Shawn Lily of Gulf Hills, MS; brother, Moses (Sharon) Williams of Opelika, AL; a devoted niece and caregiver, Cynthia (Revaldo) Smith of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Quanisha Robinson, Odyssey Robinson of West Columbia, SC, Chanelle Moye, Jasmine (Maurice) Spearman of New Haven, CT, Kimora Samuel, Marcus Samuel III and Markell Samuel all of Loachapoka, AL; great-grandchildren, Laila Wooten and Jayce Spearman both of New Haven, CT; sister-in-law, Lula B. Williams of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
