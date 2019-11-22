February 21, 2000 - November 16, 2019 Mr. Chette LaRue Williams, Jr., 19 of Auburn, passed away November 16, 2019. A graveside service will be 1:30pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Town Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be 4:00pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lakeview Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 beginning at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Chette was born and raised in Auburn, AL. He spent the last 3 years in the Metro Atlanta area. He was loved by a host of family and friends. It is rare that you meet someone that is so captivating, but if you met Chette you were drawn in by him. He was a dynamic football player, a brave leader and a talented musician. He recorded songs including: Make it Out, Big Ole Racks lyric "Can't go slow, I can only go fast". Simply put, to know Chette was to love Chette. Chette is survived by his parents Rev. Chette LaRue Willliams, Sr. and Dr. Lakeba H. Williams (and fiancé), his sisters: Lauren and Caitlyn Williams; his grandmothers: Katie Williams (and spouse) and Estella Hibbler; his grandfather Percy Roberts (and spouse); uncles: Greg, Calvin Jr. Quency, Reginald, Percy Williams, Sr. and Thomas Johnson (and spouses); aunts: Calette Williams and Lakeisha Hibbler; cousins: Quenisha, Jay, Kristen, Olympia, Percy Jr., Steven, Carley, Marcus, Erin, Kayleigh, Cedric, Israel,Genesis Searles and TyKhari Jones; and a vast, loving extended family. Chette also leaves behind the village of coaches, teachers, neighbors and friends that he loved immensely. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Calvin Williams, Sr. and his uncle Stan Williams. The family wishes to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for your kindness, prayers and love during our time of need. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
