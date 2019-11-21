February 21, 2000 - November 16, 2019 Mr. Chette Williams, Jr., 19 of Auburn, passed away November 16, 2019. A graveside service will be 1:30pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Town Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be 4:00pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lakeview Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 beginning at 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish in the next publication. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
