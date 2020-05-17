September 22, 1946 - May 11, 2020 Linda Howard Williams of Auburn was born on September 22, 1946 and passed away at Bethany House on May 11, 2020. She was 73 years old. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Gary Williams; son, Phillip Loren Williams; father, Oscar Excell Howard. Linda is survived by her son, Michael Gary Williams (Jennifer); grandchildren, Phillip Mason Williams, and Loren Blane Williams; mother, Maggie Pearl Howard formerly of Verbena, Alabama sister, Carolyn Howard Nelson (Tommy); brother, Wendell Excell Howard of Austin, Texas. Linda loved playing the piano and taugh piano and voice for over 40 years. Her talent for teaching piano was so good that one of her piano students was accepted to The Juilliard School. Also, she played organ for her church and loved the church choir at Auburn United Methodist Church in Auburn, AL. A Memorial service is pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.
+1
+1
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.