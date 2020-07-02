Mr. Michael Williams, 59, of LaFayette died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence. There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Handy cemetery, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines & Rev. Doug Jones officiating. The family will be leaving the Williams residence at 1:30 pm for the service. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2:00 pm (CST) to 6:00 pm (CST). Mr.William is survived by his wife of 35 years: Mary J. Williams; three children: Shawanda Williams, Lakedah (Marcus) Williams, and Chris Frazier; Mother: Margaret Williams; four brothers: James Williams Jr., L.C. Allen, Neal Williams and Johnathan (Kristy) Marshall; three sisters: Patricia (Steve) White, Mildred (Herschel) Grady and Carla (Larry) Ross; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com. Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries