Mr. Ulysses Williams, a resident of Notasulga, AL passed March 31, 2020 in East AL Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Notasulga Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at McKenzie's Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.mckenziesfh.com for updates & changes that may occur due to regulations with the COVID-19 pandemic.
