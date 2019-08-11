July 17, 1932 - August 19, 2019 Wiley Williams, 87, passed away August 9, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born on July 17, 1932 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Caesar and Mildred Williams. He joined the Air Force following high school. After serving his country he attended Auburn University and graduated in Building Science. He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He was a partner in Burns, Kirkley and Williams Construction Company which built projects throughout the southeast and many on the Auburn University campus and in the Auburn Opelika area. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a loyal friend, a determined businessman, and faithful family man. He was always in pursuit of the perfect golf swing and always looking forward to his next golf game at Saugahatchee Country Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Williams; three sisters and one brother. He is survived by his three daughters: Pepe Cope (Curt) of Auburn, Kathy Barrett (Tutt) of Auburn, Pam Beall (Mike) of Franklin, TN; his grandchildren: Palmer Pope (Jeremy) of Auburn, Curt Cope of Auburn, Stockton Holland (Taylor) of Nashville, TN; Chandler Williams (Mitch) of Auburn, Austill Patterson (Andy) of Birmingham, AL; Jack Beall of Atlanta, GA and Bradley Beall of Nashville, TN; his great grandchildren: Jeremy Jr. and Thomas Pope and Greer Williams; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 4 pm - 6 pm at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. A family burial will be held Monday, August 12 at 11 am at Town Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 Church Drive, Auburn, AL 36830. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
