August 3, 1960 - April 29, 2020 Graveside service for Willie Williams, 59 of Auburn, AL, will be 12:00 noon (CST), Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Highway 165, Fort Mitchell, AL 36856. Mr. Williams, who passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born August 3, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing, Monday, May 4, 2020, 2:00 4:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Sharon Vinson Williams of Salem, AL; a daughter, Jamelah Williams of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Mary K. (Johnny) Ellis, Marsha D. (Michael) Yancey, Karen Williams, Jacinta Crawford all of Auburn, AL and Carmen (Kent) Crenshaw of Montgomery, AL; three brothers, Everett Joe Wright, Brian (Tasha) Crawford both of Auburn, AL and Willie Derrick Crawford of Annapolis, IN; two special nieces, Pamela (James) Oliver and Marquetia Williams both of Auburn, AL; three special nephews, Scottie (Lottie) Williams, Kenny Williams both of Auburn, AL and Martel Williams of Tampa, FL; mother-in-law, Juanita Vinson of Salem, AL; two sisters-in-law, Tarry Walls and Diana Delaney; one brother-in-law, Johnny Vinson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
