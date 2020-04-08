November 16, 1934 - April 5, 2020 Lelia Ballard (née Thrasher) Wilson (Lee) was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Sidney Madison Wilson of Camp Hill, AL (b. 1933, d. 2005); her sisters Joann Mann of Montgomery and Martha Harriett Ray of Montgomery; and, her parents, John Thomas Thrasher of Wetumpka, AL, and Lelia Von Ballard of Bellmont, IL. She is survived by three children: John C. Wilson (Peake) of Woodstock, GA; Ms. Lelia Leslie Wilson of Auburn, AL; and, Joseph "Joe" T. Wilson (Jennifer) of Kennesaw, GA; and, survived by five grandchildren: Chaz Johnson and Sidney Wilson of Woodstock, GA; and, Emily Wilson, Abigail Wilson and Spencer Lewin of Kennesaw, GA. She is also survived by an extended family of nieces and nephews. Lelia attended Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) in the 1950s. In the early 1970s, the Wilsons moved from Dadeville, AL, to Auburn for a job opportunity and to raise their children. Lelia worked for Diversified Products for over 20 years in Opelika, AL, before she retired in the 1990s. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Opelika, Alabama. She enjoyed Red Hats, Bingo, Auburn University Football and spending time with her family. A private graveside service is being held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Lelia Wilson's name to Lee County Humane Society, Auburn, AL. Pastor Paul S. Ferrell, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, is officiating.
