October 29, 1947 - August 4, 2019 Funeral service for Arthur Wimberly, Jr., 71, of Loachapoka, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Public viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mr. Wimberly, who passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Tuscaloosa, AL, was born October 29, 1947 in Macon County, Alabama. Survivors include: four children, Michael (Lasaua) Willis of Opelika, AL, Roderick Wimberly (Rita) of Loachapoka, AL, Tonya (Michael) Prude of Tuscaloosa, AL and LaAnna Nicole Wimberly of Opelika, AL; the brothers, Terry (Tamara) Wimberly of Camp Hill, AL, Davis Allen Wimberly of Auburn, AL and Darrell Wimberly of Opelika, AL; several half-siblings; one aunt, Annie Love of Akron, OH; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tags

Load entries