October 29, 1947 - August 4, 2019 Funeral service for Arthur Wimberly, Jr., 71, of Loachapoka, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Public viewing will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mr. Wimberly, who passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Tuscaloosa, AL, was born October 29, 1947 in Macon County, Alabama. Survivors include: four children, Michael (Lasaua) Willis of Opelika, AL, Roderick Wimberly (Rita) of Loachapoka, AL, Tonya (Michael) Prude of Tuscaloosa, AL and LaAnna Nicole Wimberly of Opelika, AL; the brothers, Terry (Tamara) Wimberly of Camp Hill, AL, Davis Allen Wimberly of Auburn, AL and Darrell Wimberly of Opelika, AL; several half-siblings; one aunt, Annie Love of Akron, OH; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.