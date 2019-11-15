September 14, 1957 - November 8, 2019 Memorial service for Larry Wimbish, 62, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Kenneth L. Coleman will officiate. Mr. Wimbish, who passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born September 14, 1957 in Macon County, Alabama. He graduated from Tuskegee Institute High School and served in the United States Army. Survivors include: wife, Shirley Farley Wimbish of Opelika, AL; five children, Latonya (John) Parker of Opelika, AL, Maurice Moss of Tuskegee, AL, Shiraka (Granadas) Baker, Jeffrey (Daphanie) Farley and Yashica (Charles, Jr.) Morgan all of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Alcee (Ellen) Wimbish of Bowie, MD and Chris Wimbish of Auburn, AL; three sisters, Edna Woods of Tuskegee, AL, Ardean Stone of Akron, OH and Charlene Slocum of Houston, TX; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; an abundance of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
