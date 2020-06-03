Graveside service for Wash "Did de Boo" Winston, Jr., 72, of Montgomery, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Amos Harris, officiating. Mr. Winston, who passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley, Alabama, was born June 15, 1947 in Jefferson County, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Priscilla Jones of Hoover, AL and Christina (Randall) Winston-Munerlyn of Montgomery, AL; two step-children, Cindy Smith of Montgomery, AL and Angela Jordan of Marietta, GA; one sister, Joyce Sistrunk of Auburn, AL; seven grandchildren, Josiah Jones, Joshua Jones both of Hoover, AL, Craig Bell, Chad Daniels both of Montgomery, AL, Asia Munerlyn, Parishian Munerlyn both of Atlanta, GA, Shaketa Robinson of Bay Minette, AL, four great grandchildren, one uncle, Eddie (Julia) Winston of Birmingham, AL; one brother-in-law, Johnny Jackson of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
+1
+1
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Butcher Paper BBQ.
Enter our mother-daughter (or son) look a-like contest for a chance to win your Mom a prize …
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.