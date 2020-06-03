Graveside service for Wash "Did de Boo" Winston, Jr., 72, of Montgomery, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Amos Harris, officiating. Mr. Winston, who passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley, Alabama, was born June 15, 1947 in Jefferson County, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Priscilla Jones of Hoover, AL and Christina (Randall) Winston-Munerlyn of Montgomery, AL; two step-children, Cindy Smith of Montgomery, AL and Angela Jordan of Marietta, GA; one sister, Joyce Sistrunk of Auburn, AL; seven grandchildren, Josiah Jones, Joshua Jones both of Hoover, AL, Craig Bell, Chad Daniels both of Montgomery, AL, Asia Munerlyn, Parishian Munerlyn both of Atlanta, GA, Shaketa Robinson of Bay Minette, AL, four great grandchildren, one uncle, Eddie (Julia) Winston of Birmingham, AL; one brother-in-law, Johnny Jackson of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

