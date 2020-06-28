September 28, 1925 - June 18, 2020 Mr. Frank K. Wodarsky, native of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 94. A memorial service will be held for Frank at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Alexander City, Alabama on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10 am CST. Interment will take place at Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens following the memorial service. Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Caroline Wodarsky; many loving friends and family members; and their beloved dog. Frank and his wife resided in Stillwaters for over 40 years. He was in the United States Air Force for 43 years having served in World War II and Korea, and was a graduate of Ohio University. Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.
