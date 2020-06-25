May 3, 1934 - June 22, 2020 Mr. Clyde Irvin Wolverton, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Mr. Wolverton was born in Akron, Ohio on May 3, 1934, the son of the late Ray Wolverton and Hazel Rock Root. After graduating from high school he attended the University of Akron and received a B.A. degree. While serving in the U.S. Army he attended the Army Language School in Monterey, California for one year studying the Czech language before going to Germany. After his military service he attended Rice University graduate school for three years and completed his Masters degree at the University of Georgia. He retired from Auburn University with 28 years of service. While teaching at Auburn he initiated the German study abroad internship program for three years between Auburn University and the University of Mannheim, in Germany. Upon retirement he continued the program for another five years and then retired permanently. He specialized in Industrial Engineering students working with companies such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, BASF and Bayer. He also served as the advisor for Theta Chi fraternity while at Auburn. He was a past member of Kiwanis in Auburn, Alabama and Carrollton, Georgia and was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Hildegard B. Wolverton; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Philip Chastain of Carrollton; grandchildren, Victoria Chastain Hamilton and Alexandra Chastain; great grandson, Cameron Hamilton; sister, Gloria Woodford of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; sister-in-law, Margaret B. O'Brien of Jensen Beach, Florida and several nieces and nephews. Carl Leon Ross became a very close member of the family upon the death of the Wolverton's son, Karl. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by son, Karl Michael Wolverton; grandson, David Michael Rogers; great granddaughter, Ava Hamilton; and brother-in-law, Dwight Woodford. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm. A graveside service and interment will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2 pm (EDT) / 1 p.m. (CDT) at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama. Memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
