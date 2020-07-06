August 16, 1934 - July 5, 2020 Mr. Chyron Joe Wood, 85, of Opelika, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 beginning at 9:30 am until 10:30 am with funeral service to follow at Pepperell Baptist Church. A graveside will follow at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery at 4:00 pm in Cullman, AL. A full obituary will publish in Tuesdays publication. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
