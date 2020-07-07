August 16, 1934 - July 5, 2020 Chyron Joe Wood, 85, of Opelika passed away July 5th at Bethany House. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 7th, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, at Pepperell Baptist Church. Reverend Mike Newman and Dr. Bill King will be officiating. Burial is in Good Hope Public Cemetery, Good Hope, Alabama. Mr. Wood was born August 16, 1934, in Crane Hill, Alabama. Mr. Wood was a veteran of the Army, National Guard, and Army Reserves. He served his church family at Pepperell Baptist Church as a Deacon and leader in youth and children's ministries for many years. He also was the founder/director of the Master Builders mission team for 32 years. Mr. Wood is survived by his wife Lynda Mize Wood; children: Martha Wood Lawrence (David) of McDonough, GA, LeAnne Wood Hornsby (Jeffery) of Ranburne, AL; siblings: Zoie Perkins of Arab, AL, Fleta Wideman of Bessemer, AL; sisters in law: Connie Wood, Christine Henke, Marjorie Mize of Cullman, AL; brother in law: Noel Mize (Robbie) of Cullman, AL; grandchildren: Rebecca Hornsby Smith (Taylor), Seth Hornsby, Caleb Hornsby, Parker Lawrence, & Truett Lawrence (Anna); great-grandchildren: Jackson Smith & James Lawrence. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pepperell Baptist Church, 2702 2nd Ave. Opelika, Alabama 36801 or a charity of your choice.
