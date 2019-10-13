July 15, 1958 - October 8, 2019 Reginald Lamar "Beebop" Woodall: Funeral service for Reginald Woodall, 61, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at Saint Luke C.M.E. Church, 213 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Morris Lewis, Pastor will officiate. Mr. Woodall, who passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born July 15, 1958 in Tuskegee, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Woodall will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: three sons, Tyree Freeman of Birmingham, AL, Landon Scaife of London, England and Jordan Woodall of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Gabrielle Scaife of San Antonio, TX; loving mother, Susie (Ollis) Bryant of Auburn, AL; six sisters, Deborah Nickerson of Auburn, AL, Darcel (Thomas) Wooten of Opelika, AL, Veronica Jackson, Brenda Holston of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sandra Gholston of Lithonia, GA and Adrian Bryant of Stone Mountain, GA; three brothers, Kelvin (Sarah) Bryant of Bonaire, GA, Alfred (Cynthia) Bryant of McDonough, GA and Leon Woodall of Clovis, New Mexico; seven aunts, Sylvia McBean, Paulette (Robert) Woods, Shelia Dallas Harris, Ella Vickerstaff, Ruth Woodall, Lacy Woodall all of Auburn, AL and Sarah Joe Myles of Memphis, TN; three uncles, Rueben (Ida) Dallas of Aurora, CO, Oliver (Mainne) Dallas of Bonnie Lake, WA and Ralph (Mary) Woodall of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
