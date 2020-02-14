December 7, 1962 - February 10, 2020 Funeral service for Nathaniel Woods, 57, of Cusseta, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Zion Rest Heard Center, 2947 50th Street, Valley, AL 36854 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Fredrick B. Stanley will officiate. Mr. Woods, who passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Cusseta, AL, was born December 17, 1962 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, February 14, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. (CST) Mr. Woods will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Tenia Woods of Cusseta, AL; four children, Jennifer Lenay Wilkins of Tulsa, OK, Nicholas Jacquez Woods of Opelika, AL, Emanuel Cooper and Jalen Cooper both of Cusseta, AL; three grandchildren, Ahmaj Woods of West Point, GA, Kingston Daniels of Lanett, AL and Emarrie Cooper of Cusseta, AL; mother, Annie Pearl Woods of Opelika, AL; six brothers, Jerry (Theresa) Woods Dowdell of Lafayette, AL, a devoted and special brother, Kent (Tammy) Woods of Opelika, AL, John (Minister Tracy) Woods of Auburn, AL, Derrick (Jennifer) Woods of Columbus, GA, Jimmy Woods and Alonzo Woods both of Chicago, IL; five sisters, Annie (Maxie) Robinson, Marachell Woods, Kasha Woods, April Woods all of Opelika, AL and Veronica (Timothy) Dowdell of Auburn, AL; special aunt, Lula Mae Walker of Lanett, AL; four aunts, Lula Mae Woods, Mary Woods of Lafayette, AL, Wylene Dowdell of Camp Hill, AL and Marcella Paradise of Bronx, NY; father and mother-in-law, Marvin and Faye Hutchinson of Cusseta, AL; six brothers-in-law, Brooks (Nicole) Cooper, Joshua Hutchinson of Cusseta, AL, Freddie (Shanitta) Goss of Lafayette, AL, Marvin (Latasha) Hutchinson of Opelika, AL, George (Christy) Hutchinson and Jonathan (Stephanie) Hutchinson of Auburn, AL; two sisters-in-law, Pawanda McCants and Selena Hutchinson both of Cusseta, AL; two special friends, Calvin Russell of Tuscaloosa, AL and Alvin Hubbard of Phenix City, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
Breaking
+1
+1
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.