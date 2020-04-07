January 16, 1951 - April 3, 2020 Robert Vernell Woods was born January 16, 1951 in Florence, Alabama to Bessie Woods Vaughn. Robert entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Auburn, Alabama. Robert moved to Opelika, Alabama at the age of five where he was raised by his great aunt and uncle, Bessie and Willie Price. He attended Opelika City Schools, spent a year at Tuskegee Institute University and later received a degree in Brick Masonry from Opelika Technical College. Robert married his high school sweetheart Paulette Dallas December 12, 1969 and the two remained as one until his death. This union was blessed with three children. Robert joined the United States Army January 1, 1969 and served until honorable discharge in September of 1972. He was preceded in death by: his mother; great aunt and uncle; a cousin as a brother, Jerry Price; and a grandson, Kent McAllister, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Paulette Dallas Woods of Auburn, AL; Robert (Tonya) Woods, Jr. of Eufaula, AL, Jacquita (Kent) McAllister of Lakeland, FL and Joshua (Kerianne) Woods of Rocklin, CA; three sisters; six brothers, ten grandchildren, Keegan Frederick of Greenville, SC, Kendra McAllister, Kamryn McAllister, Kristen McAllister, Kyria McAllister all of Lakeland, FL, Jasmine Woods, Brandon Woods, Brianna Woods all of Warner Robbins, GA, Lilyana Woods and Marshall Woods both of Rocklin, CA; three sisters-in-law, Susie (Ollis) Bryant, Sylvia McBean both of Auburn, AL and Shelia Dallas Harris of Opelika, AL; two brothers in-law, Rueben (Ida) Dallas of Aurora, CO and Oliver (Mianne) Dallas of Bonney Lake, WA; and a host of friends. The family appreciates your kindness and expressions of sympathy shown in our time of sorrow. May God bless each of you. Interment at Town Creek Cemetery will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

