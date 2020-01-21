Funeral service for Mr. John "Johnny Boy" Woodson, 68, of Troy, AL and formally Au burn, AL, will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Roland Austin will officiate. Mr. Woodson passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Tallassee Health and Rehab. He was a member of Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1970. His remains will lie in state at church one hour prior to the service. He is survived by: one sister, Catha Lillie of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Willie (Corine) Woodson of Auburn, AL, Timothy (Vivian) Woodson of Columbus, GA and Terry (Teresa) Woodson of Atlanta, GA; a sister-in-law, Mamie Woodson of Gary, IN; three aunts, Annie Ruth Morgan and Lizzie Mae Morgan both of Gary, IN and Mattie (Monroe) Evans of Syracuse, NY; a great aunt, Bennie Stinson of Opelika, AL; devoted niece, Melissa Woodson of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Woodson, John "Johnny Boy"
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
Jan 22
Lie in State
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
390 Lee Road 106
Auburn, AL 36832
Jan 22
Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
12:00PM
Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
390 Lee Road 106
Auburn, AL 36832
