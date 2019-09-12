January 16, 1944 - September 9, 2019 Brenda J. Worthington, age 75, resident of Smith Station, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at Lakewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, Alabama on Friday, September 13, 2019, 11 a.m. (EST) with Reverend Wayne Veal officiating. Interment will follow the service at Garden Hill Cemetery, Opelika, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. (EST). Mrs. Worthington, daughter of the late John Elvan Shepherd, Sr. and Nellie Doris Allen Shepherd, was born January 16, 1944 in Columbus, Georgia. She was Pentecostal by faith and served the Phenix City area as a Barber for over 25 years. Mrs. Worthington enjoyed spending time listening to Gospel music and reading the Bible. The family remembers her as a lady, steadfast in her faith, and always served the Lord. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy S. Worthington; and a granddaughter, Whitney King. Mrs. Worthington is survived by two daughters, Kim (Chris) Jones and Susan Ward ; one son, Rodney Hicks; four grandchildren, Brandi King, Christopher Gorman, Eric King, and Harley Hicks; nine great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.