June 6, 1930 - February 8, 2020 Billy Earl Worthington, 89, passed away on February 8, 2020. Born in Opelika, AL, he was the son of John and Louella Worthington. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Virginia Stalnaker Worthington. He was affectionately known as "B.E" by his close friends and family. Bill served his country as a Seaman in the Navy and an Airman Second Class in the Air Force. Following his discharge, he moved to Montgomery, AL. In 1965, Bill moved his young family to Atlanta in hopes of expanding his roofing business. He started Diamond Roofing Company in 1969 in Atlanta's Westside. His daughter and son in law continued to manage the business following his retirement. In retirement, Bill enjoyed spending time with his 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He loved setting up bird feeders and watching the delighted faces of his grand and great grandchildren as they greeted the arriving birds. You could reliably find him on his trusted recliner, reading the newspaper or watching television news or an old Western movie. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Dave), grandchildren Jessica Ramsey (Bern), Rachael Medina (Jourdain), Patrick Hansel, Lindsay Worthington, Baxter Worthington, Michael Towns, Branden Towns and Charles Towns, brother Ted Worthington (Jane) and sister Johnnie Wells (Bob). He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Worthington, daughter, Lisa Towns, brothers, Lewis Worthington, Jack Worthington, and J.W. Worthington and sisters, Velma "Noot" Moss, Lynease Kenney and Mary Ellen "Bunt" Cox.
