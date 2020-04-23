May 9, 1951 - April 11, 2020 David W. Wright, age 68, of Auburn, died April 10, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center after a long illness. He spent his early years in Baldwin County, Alabama. He graduated from Auburn University School of Pharmacy in 1975. He worked at K-mart Pharmacy in Auburn from 1980 until his retirement in 2012. David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dianne Wright, one son, Sam Wright (Sue) of Warner Robins, Georgia, and a sister, Janice Wright of Memphis, Tennessee. He was predeceased by a son, T. J. Wright, and his parents, Justiss and Velma Wright of Bay Minette, Alabama. The Wright family wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Fresenius Medical Care in Auburn and to the staff of EAMC for their kindness, concern, and patience during David's illness. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
